Added: 21.05.2020 22:29 | 4 views | 0 comments

Voters got their first extended look at a historically diverse field of Democratic presidential hopefuls in a primetime TV debate Wednesday night. Ten candidates talked for two hours, agreeing on most of the important issues but highlighting their differences in policy ideas. Ten more candidates including Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg will take the same stage Thursday night. Ed O'Keefe reports.