Trump slams plan for Mueller to testify



Added: 21.05.2020 22:35 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.baltimoresun.com



The date is now set for Robert Mueller to testify publicly before two House committees. Democrats want to hear more about why he would not exonerate President Trump on obstruction of justice. Nancy Cordes has more on what the president is saying. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Democrats