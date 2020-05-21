Acting ICE director Mark Morgan to replace John Sanders as CBP chief



John Sanders, the acting chief of Customs and Border Protection, has announced he is stepping down. He'll be replaced by acting ICE director Mark Morgan. CBS News chief justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »