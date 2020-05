Mueller to testify before congressional panels



Special counsel Robert Mueller has agreed to testify by issue of a subpoena before both the House Judiciary Committee and House Intelligence Committee in an open session on July 17, 2019. Tanya Rivero reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Congress