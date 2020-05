Added: 21.05.2020 20:42 | 7 views | 0 comments

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg raised $24.8 million for his presidential campaign in the second quarter of 2019, but polls still have him no better than 5th place among Democrats. CBSN political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns broke down the changes his campaign is making to stay competitive in the 2020 race.