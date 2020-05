Added: 21.05.2020 20:50 | 6 views | 0 comments

Many Americans will spend the Fourth of July barbecuing -- but for a growing number, traditional meat will not be on the menu. “Beyond Burger” and “Impossible Burger” have exploded in popularity; the two alternative meat brands are available in more than 40,000 restaurants and grocery stores combined. Dr. Tara Narula joins "CBS This Morning" for "Morning Rounds," to discuss if alternative meat is healthier than the real deal.