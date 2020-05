Added: 21.05.2020 20:10 | 3 views | 0 comments

President Trump said he's working on a way to bypass a Supreme Court ruling and add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. After a week of back and forth, and a decision deadline that has come and gone, the Justice Department said Friday that it's still looking for a legal way to include the question on the survey. President Trump says his administration is looking at this very seriously and has several options at its disposal, including an executive order. Nikole Killlion reports.