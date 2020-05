Added: 21.05.2020 17:39 | 10 views | 0 comments

Unbowed by criticism of his racist tweets, President Trump told members of Congress: "If you hate our country... you can leave." Mr. Trump was responding to furor over his weekend tweets saying that four Democratic congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from. All of those women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.