Puerto Rico's governor faces new calls to resign over leaked conversations that reveal his role in a profane, sexist and homophobic group chat. The island has struggled to recover from Hurricane Maria in 2017 and Gov. Ricardo RossellÃ³â€™s administration has been plagued by scandals involving funding. Two top officials stepped down this weekend after the leaked group chat. It showed RossellÃ³ and his allies discussing confidential government information and disparaging officials, politicians and journalists. David Begnaud reports.