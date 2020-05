Added: 21.05.2020 17:43 | 9 views | 0 comments

Puerto Rico's governor faces new calls to resign over leaked conversations that reveal his role in a profane, sexist and homophobic group chat. The island has struggled to recover from Hurricane Maria in 2017 and Gov. Ricardo Rosselló’s administration has been plagued by scandals involving funding. Two top officials stepped down this weekend after the leaked group chat. It showed Rosselló and his allies discussing confidential government information and disparaging officials, politicians and journalists. David Begnaud reports.