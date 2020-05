Added: 21.05.2020 14:34 | 6 views | 0 comments

Puerto Rico's embattled governor Ricardo Rosselló is stepping down after 12 days of historic, and at times violent protests. Rosselló announced his resignation in a Facebook live video late Wednesday night, causing demonstrations on the streets to turn into celebrations. Rosselló will leave office next Friday, Aug. 2. David Begnaud reports.