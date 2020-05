Robert Mueller's testimony: "Refer to the report"



Added: 21.05.2020 14:46 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.politico.com



Robert Mueller was largely unbowed by questions that, he believed, extended beyond his written report, particularly as Democrats asked about potential acts of obstruction. As Mueller suggested at his May press conference, "refer to the report" became his common phrase. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Democrats