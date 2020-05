What Democrats and Republicans will be watching for in Robert Mueller's testimony today

Former special counsel Robert Mueller testifies before Congress in a day that's likely to be historic. CBSN political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright, and CBSN political contributor and Republican strategist Michael Graham joined CBSN with what each party will be watching for.