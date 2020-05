Osama bin Laden's son Hamza killed



Eight years after the death of his father, Osama bin Laden's son and potential al Qaeda leader, Hamza bin Laden, has been killed. An official tells CBS News bin Laden is believed to have been killed in a military operation. David Martin reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: Osama bin Laden