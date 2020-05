Elizabeth Warren is 2nd choice for Bernie Sanders supporters, but not the other way around

According to CBS News' latest Battleground Tracker poll, 60% of voters considering Bernie Sanders are also considering Elizabeth Warren, while only 43% of voters considering Warren are also considering Sanders. CBS News director of elections and surveys Anthony Salvanto and Democratic strategist Lynda Tran join CBSN's "Red & Blue" with a look at the numbers.