Undocumented immigrants in Mississippi live in fear of an ICE raid

Undocumented immigrants in Mississippi are living in fear after a massive immigration raid. ICE officials say 680 people were arrested Wednesday at food processing plants around the state. Thursday morning, more than 300 people had been released. "48 Hours" correspondent Erin Moriarty reports.