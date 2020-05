Added: 21.05.2020 10:35 | 12 views | 0 comments

President Trump is traveling to two cities devastated by mass shootings this past weekend, where people offended by his words are questioning his plans. Dayton’s Democratic Mayor Nan Whaley will meet with Mr. Trump Wednesday morning. She said she was "disappointed" with the president's address to the nation. Whaley joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss what she plans to say to President Trump during his visit.