Added: 21.05.2020 10:39 | 12 views | 0 comments

In the wake of a mass shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, President Trump plans to visit the city on Wednesday. Some local politicians have spoken out against his visit. Texas Democratic Party chairman Gilberto Hinojosa joined CBSN to discuss the president's response to the Texas shooting and the changing demographic of his state's electorate ahead of the 2020 election.