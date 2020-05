Added: 21.05.2020 9:45 | 12 views | 0 comments

President Trump says he supports "meaningful" background checks on gun purchases in the wake of last week’s mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. The move may bring him into conflict with the NRA, which continues to oppose background checks. The president made the remarks Friday before attending two fundraisers in the Hamptons, a rich enclave on New York’s Long Island. Ben Tracy reports.