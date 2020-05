Added: 21.05.2020 8:14 | 8 views | 0 comments

Mayors across the country are asking Washington to take action on gun control. CBS News' Adriana Diaz sat down with four mayors, from different political parties, whose cities have been shaken by gun violence: Dayton, Ohio Mayor Nan Whaley, Parkland, Florida Mayor Christine Hunschofsky, Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer, and Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser. They want to see bipartisan gun safety legislation following the mass shootings in Dayton and El Paso.