ICE raids devastate families in Mississippi



Source: www.cbsnews.com



In the ongoing CBS News series, "Eye on America," we're taking a closer look at some of the employees and families whose lives were upended by the massive roundup of undocumented workers in Mississippi. Last week, federal agents arrested about 680 workers at seven food processing plants in six cities. One of the plants at the center of the raids has a history of troubling legal allegations. Maria Elena Salinas reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Workers, Employees, Mississippi Tags: FED