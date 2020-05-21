Rep. Steve King questions if there would be "any population" left if not for rape and incest

Both Democrats and Republicans are blasting Iowa Rep. Steve King over new comments he made on abortion. King is opposed to all abortions, with no exceptions for rape or incest. Ed O'Keefe has more on what King said, and the reaction.