Trump backs down against tariffs on Chinese imports



Added: 21.05.2020 8:38 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.chicagotribune.com



For the first time, President Trump said that American consumers – not just China – could pay a price for his ongoing trade war. The president has decided to delay potential new tariffs on billions of dollars of Chinese goods. But the relief is temporary, and it's unclear if delaying these tariffs will help facilitate a permanent deal. Weija Jiang reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: President