Trump tours new Shell Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Plant



On Tuesday, President Trump toured the site of Shell's new Pennsylvania Petrochemicals Complex. The plant is expected to produce more than 1 million tons of plastic every year, pitting local politicians and environmentalists against each other. The Pennsylvania Capital-Star editor-in-chief John Micek joined CBSN to break down the latest. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Chemicals