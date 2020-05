North Korea test-fires 2 missiles



The State Department said the U.S. envoy for North Korea is heading back to Asia, trying once again to get Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons. There is new urgency in the mission after recent tests. David Martin reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » North Korea Tags: Fire