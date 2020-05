Added: 21.05.2020 8:00 | 10 views | 0 comments

Israel’s government changed its mind overnight and will allow a visit from one of the two Democratic congresswomen it barred from entering the country. Rashida Tlaib will get a humanitarian pass to visit relatives in the West Bank, but her colleague Ilhan Omar is still excluded. Israel’s Prime Minister made that decision Thursday after pressure from President Trump. Margaret Brennan reports.