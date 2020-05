2020 Daily Trail Makers: Beto O'Rourke says he is going to change his campaign style

Beto O'Rourke relaunched his campaign on Thursday with a speech in El Paso, Texas, where he slammed President Trump's recent rhetoric about immigrats. CBS News 2020 campaign reporters Cara Korte and Tim Perry join CBSN for Thursday's edition of "2020 Daily Trail Markers.