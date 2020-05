Trump wavers on universal background checks



There's growing confusion in Washington over moves to tighten gun laws after this month's mass shootings. Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that the administration will work with congressional leaders to move legislation forward starting next month. But President Trump seems to be less interested after speaking with the NRA's executive director this week. Weijia Jiang reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President, Congress, Shootings Tags: Washington