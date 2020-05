ISIS regaining strength after Trump claims group was defeated



Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed that ISIS is regaining strength in some areas, even though its self-proclaimed "caliphate" has been dismantled. The group claimed responsibility this week for a bombing at a wedding in Afghanistan that left at least 80 dead. National security and foreign policy exepert Asha Castleberry joined CBSN to discuss. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » ISIS Tags: Afghanistan