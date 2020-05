Trump downplays recession concerns as he weighs tax cuts



Source: www.commondreams.org



President Trump is making plans to try and prevent an economic downturn, even as he rejects the idea a recession could be on the way. For the first time Tuesday, the president said he's considering various tax cuts to boost the economy. At the same time, retailers like Home Depot, Kohl's and JC Penney warn that the trade war with China is hurting their businesses and may force consumers to pay higher prices. Ben Tracy reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Economy Tags: President