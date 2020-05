Added: 21.05.2020 5:31 | 6 views | 0 comments

This week on "Face the Nation," Margaret Brennan talks National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Senator Amy Klobuchar and Josh Bolten, president and CEO of the Business Roundtable. Plus, a new CBS News Poll reveals how Americans feel about the economy.