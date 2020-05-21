Added: 21.05.2020 5:44 | 6 views | 0 comments

The Supreme Court said Friday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg had just completed three weeks of radiation therapy for a cancerous tumor. The tumor was detected on Justice Ginsburg's pancreas during a routine blood test, and a biopsy at the end of July confirmed a localized malignant tumor. The Supreme Court said that after a three-week course of radiation therapy at a New York hospital, "the Justice tolerated treatment well," and "no further treatment is needed at this time." Ed Oâ€™Keefe reports.