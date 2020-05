Added: 21.05.2020 5:45 | 6 views | 0 comments

President Trump is in France for the G-7 summit, a meeting with leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom. His arrival comes after China announced retaliatory tariffs on billions of dollars of U.S. goods, and the Dow dropped more than 600 points. President Trump fired back on Twitter by increasing tariffs already placed on China, and tariffs scheduled to be imposed on September 1. Paula Reid reports.