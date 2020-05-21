What's behind Trump's flip-flops on gun control and tax cuts?



Source: attitude.co.uk



President Trump has sent a series of mixed messages this week. First, on gun control. He reportedly told the NRA’s chief executive that he would not support universal background checks for gun buyers. The next day he told reporters, “I have an appetite for background checks — we are going to be doing background checks.” On the the economy, he said Tuesday that a payroll tax cut is “something that we think about.” The very next day he reversed course, saying “I’m not looking at a tax cut now — we don’t need it.” CBS News chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President, Economy Tags: Washington