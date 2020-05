Tariffs on Chinese goods to go into effect at midnight



A new round of tariffs goes into effect at midnight. There will be a 15 percent tariff on $112 billion of Chinese goods. Consumers can expect to feel the impact on everything from milk to diapers to sports equipment. The nation's largest bank, J.P. Morgan Chase, says it could cost the average American $1,000 a year. John Blackstone reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com »