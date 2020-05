Diving community reacts to deadly California boat fire



Thirty-three bodies have now been recovered from Monday's deadly California boat fire and one person is still missing. The NTSB is also investigating the other two ships owned by Truth Aquatic, the parent company that operated "Conception". Dive expert Eric Douglas joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano for a closer look at the tragedy More in feeds.cbsnews.com » California Tags: Fire