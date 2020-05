Andrew Yang: I can beat Joe Biden in 2020



Added: 21.05.2020 2:49 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.nytimes.com



In a broadcast exclusive on “CBS This Morning,” democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said he is confident that he can defeat front-runner Joe Biden. Currently, the businessman is polling at about 2-4% nationwide. In an interview with “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason, Yang explained why he believes he has what it will take to beat his fellow Democrats, and eventually, President Trump. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » President Tags: Democrats