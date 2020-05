Added: 21.05.2020 1:01 | 5 views | 0 comments

Democratic lawmakers are demanding Republicans take up the already-passed House gun control bill. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, however, says he won't make a move on guns without Donald Trump's approval. New York Times Congressional Correspondent Sheryl Gay Stolberg joined "Red & Blue" to talk about what Congress is aiming to do as it returns to Washington.