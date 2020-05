CDC quietly releases detailed guidelines for reopening



Added: 21.05.2020 0:26 | 6 views | 0 comments



Source: www.cbsnews.com



A Trump administration official tells CBS News there are some CDC staffers who worry their "science is getting squashed" and are frustrated over how President Trump — not medical experts — has control over the public messaging. Weijia Jiang reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Tags: President