Added: 21.05.2020 0:54 | 6 views | 0 comments

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is no stranger to intense diplomatic negotiations. During her tenure, she talked with everyone from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Middle Eastern leaders. She's the co-author of a new book called "To Build a Better World: Choices to End the Cold War and Create a Global Commonwealth." In it, she examines the dramatic decisions leaders faced during the former Soviet Unionâ€™s decline as a global superpower. Rice joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the end of talks with the Taliban, and what she's worried about when it comes to America's future.