North Korea reportedly launched two more projectiles into the sea. South Korea’s military says the unidentified objects traveled about 200 miles, and splashed down in the water off the country's east coast. These are North Korea’s eighth round of launches since late July. Hours earlier, Pyongyang offered to resume nuclear negotiations with the U.S. but demanded new proposals from Washington.