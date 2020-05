Added: 20.05.2020 23:13 | 4 views | 0 comments

The impact of a weekend attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia is flashing around the world. The Trump administration blames Iran for a drone strike that damaged one of the Saudis’ most critical oil export sites. Iran calls the claim "meaningless." The Saudis say the attack cut the world's oil supply by 5%. The market price of crude oil has jumped 18% since Friday. Weijia Jiang reports.