Thousands of auto workers strike against GM: "We stood up for GM when they needed us"

For the first time in more than a decade, workers are staging a nationwide strike against General Motors. United Auto Workers leadership says more than 48,000 of its members are part of a work stoppage that began at midnight. The union is demanding what it calls fair wages, affordable healthcare and more job security. Dean Reynolds reports.