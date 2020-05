Asadullah Khalid says U.S. and Afghan troops are coordinating better than ever

Afghanistan's defense minister sat down with CBS News foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata to discuss U.S. and Afghan troops fighting together. Asadullah Khalid says the forces are better coordinated than ever and that Taliban casualties now outnumber Afghan troop casualties.