The U.S. is accusing Iran of an attack on Saudi Arabia's largest oil plants, after multiple drones bombed production fields. The attack destroyed the source of an estimated 8 million barrels of crude oil produced there every day, which is about 10% of the world's daily supply of crude oil. Roxana Saberi reports.