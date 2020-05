Andrew Yang opens two campaign offices in Iowa



Entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang opened two new campaign offices in Iowa. On Sunday, hundreds of supporters attended an event at the location in Des Moines. His campaign also opened a second office in Davenport. CBS News 2020 Campaign associate producer Ben Mitchell spoke to Yang about a new poll that shows the candidate gaining steam with Iowa voters. He joined CBSN to discuss Yang's reaction. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » EU, President Tags: Democrats