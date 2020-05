Former Ukrainian politician says it was a "well-known fact" Trump wanted dirt on Biden

A former member of parliament and adviser to Ukraine's president told CBS News’ Roxana Saberi it was a "well-known fact" that President Trump wanted "compromising" information on Joe Biden and that Ukraine’s president knew that U.S. aid to his country was at stake.