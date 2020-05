Added: 20.05.2020 18:35 | 9 views | 0 comments

President Trump and his Republican allies are fighting the Democrats' push toward impeachment by targeting the whistleblower in his case. The president tweeted Sunday night, "I deserve to meet my accuser." He says the whistleblower's information, claiming Mr. Trump asked Ukraine’s president to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, is "largely incorrect.” Nancy Cordes reports.