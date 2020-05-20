Added: 20.05.2020 17:23 | 3 views | 0 comments

CBS News senior national security analyst Fran Townsend was homeland security adviser to President George W. Bush. She's on the board of trustees at the McCain Institute, where former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, Kurt Volker, is executive director. Volker resigned from his State Department post on Friday and will answer questions today in the House impeachment inquiry. Townsend joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the challenges Volker faces when he speaks to Congress and the long-term implications of treating the whistleblower as a traitor.