State Department watchdog schedules "urgent" meeting with Congress



Added: 20.05.2020 17:53 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.westernjournal.com



In the impeachment inquiry, House Democrats are trading angry charges with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Democrats say the secretary could be involved in a "blatant cover-up and a clear abuse of power,” after Pompeo accused them of trying to intimidate State Department officials into testifying. Sources tell CBS News a former State Department official and a former ambassador have agreed to testify. Nancy Cordes reports. More in feeds.cbsnews.com » Congress Tags: Democrats