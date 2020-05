Ukraine to revisit probe of company where Hunter Biden worked despite no evidence of wrongdoing

Ukraine confirmed Friday morning it will revisit cases involving the energy company where Hunter Biden served as a director. There's no evidence of any wrongdoing by the Bidens. President Trump has publicly urged China to investigate as well, adding new momentum to the Democrats' impeachment push. Paula Reid reports.